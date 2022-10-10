Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bank of America Stock Performance
BAC opened at $30.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.