Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $76.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

