Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.9 %

BK stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,440,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,045,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after buying an additional 167,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 819,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after buying an additional 273,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 516,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

