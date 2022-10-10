Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 776 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

PG stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

