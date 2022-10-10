Barrington Research Comments on Kadant Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Kadant Stock Down 5.2 %

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant stock opened at $157.98 on Monday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $155.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kadant by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kadant by 266.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Kadant by 8.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kadant by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kadant by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.