Baytex Energy Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.18. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

