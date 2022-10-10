Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €19.29 ($19.68) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.10. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

