Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $185,970,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,219 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,150. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $138.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.09.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

