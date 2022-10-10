Bison Wealth LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 294,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

