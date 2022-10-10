Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

