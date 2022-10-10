BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $29.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BXC. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Stock Down 3.8 %

BXC opened at $67.96 on Monday. BlueLinx has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.61 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $215,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

