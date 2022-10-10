BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$15.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,249,999.60. In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 10,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, with a total value of C$64,052.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 705,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,249,999.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Insiders bought 54,340 shares of company stock valued at $380,398 in the last three months.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

