BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

