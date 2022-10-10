Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Head to Head Survey

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bone Biologics and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cadre has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Cadre $427.29 million 2.26 $12.66 million ($0.24) -107.91

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Cadre beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

