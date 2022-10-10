Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $48.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $48.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $47.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $93.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2022 earnings at $19.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $33.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $174.67 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Booking stock opened at $1,685.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,895.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,006.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,626.22 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Booking by 129.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.