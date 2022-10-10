Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

