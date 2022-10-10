Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 284 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.9 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
