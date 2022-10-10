Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UNH opened at $504.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

