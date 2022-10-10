Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $124.27 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.