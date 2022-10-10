Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

