Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

BWB opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $458.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $74,279.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at $21,226,187.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $217,090. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

