Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 171,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $103.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

