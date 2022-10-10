Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.45. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

