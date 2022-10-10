Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services
In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
