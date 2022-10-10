Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.