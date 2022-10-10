Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signify Wealth lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 59.2% in the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 367.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Barrington Research cut CuriosityStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

About CuriosityStream

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.