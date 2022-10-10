Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 23.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Bunge by 7.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

