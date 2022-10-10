Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $16.04

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after buying an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after buying an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,821,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

