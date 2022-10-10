Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $24.32

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

AETUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ARC Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

ARC Resources Company Profile



ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

