Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $72.75

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 55.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.