Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $159.48

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

