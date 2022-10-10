Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price at $42.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $241,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.