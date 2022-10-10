Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price at $42.00

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $241,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

