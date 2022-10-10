Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT at $5.69

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark cut Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

