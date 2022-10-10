Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $106.11

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Down 5.4 %

DAVA opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.29. Endava has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Endava by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $4,762,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.