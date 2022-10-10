Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target at $67.17

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENOV. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

