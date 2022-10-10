Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 2,203.50

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,203.50 ($26.63).

ENT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

ENT opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3,138.89. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,231.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,328.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

