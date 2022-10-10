Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $74.33

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

