Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $26.72

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of IRT opened at $15.49 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

