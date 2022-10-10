Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $63.25

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 159.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 70.3% in the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.