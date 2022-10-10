Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $17.42

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $747.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

