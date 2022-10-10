Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $54.42

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $1,489,000.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MEG opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.92 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.