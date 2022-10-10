Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $115.38

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.36. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

