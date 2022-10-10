Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Price Target at C$70.32

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.32.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.59 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$55.59 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$57.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.71.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 110.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at C$315,895.90. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

