Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $5.67

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on RealReal to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $142.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,225 shares of company stock worth $116,750. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.