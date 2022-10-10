Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price at $18.94

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TRSWF stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.