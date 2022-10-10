Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target at $10.20

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

WRTBY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Cuts Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

