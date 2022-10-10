Brokerages Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Target Price at $470.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

