Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.65.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.