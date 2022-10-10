Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $15.72 per share.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

CB opened at $184.68 on Monday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

