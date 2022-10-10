Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Several other research firms have also commented on EQBK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

