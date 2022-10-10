Brokers Issue Forecasts for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Z in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Z’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Z Stock Performance
Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.
Z Company Profile
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Z (YAHOY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.