Brokers Issue Forecasts for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Z in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Z’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Z in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Z Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.01. Z has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Z had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

